Advertisement

Texas school district locked down amid reports of shooter

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an “active police scene.”

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas
Deputy Dodd and his wife and son
Sevier County deputy out of ICU following crash, family says
Michael Anthony Huerta
Police: Knoxville man charged after man dies from gunshot wound
baby formula shortage continues
Man finds unknown substance in baby formula
Each of the five brothers and sisters has plans to go to college.
Farragut quintuplets graduate from high school, plan to move onto college

Latest News

Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Stormy repeat: NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana bars birth certificate sex changes, even with surgery
A woman says she shot and killed an intruder at her Florida home.
‘Back off, dude, I’ll shoot you.’ Woman recounts shooting, killing intruder
Ryan Last, 17, was a high school senior in California who died by suicide in March after he...
High school senior dies by suicide after falling victim to online sextortion, family says