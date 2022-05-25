Blount Mansion Association receives prestigious national award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Mansion Association has received a prestigious national award recognizing its work to restore a house and garden on its property.

The Garden Club of America recognized the Blount Mansion Association with the Historic Preservation Award. It was in honor of the association’s work to restore the ca-1818 Craighead-Jackson House, which sits adjacent to Blount Mansion, and the Edith Henderson Garden, which is located behind the Craighead-Jackson House, a release stated.

The restoration project began seven years ago and was accomplished in Fall 2021. A grant by the Boyd Foundation paid for the house’s work and donations from more than 100 individuals honoring former Blount Mansion Association President Dorthy Stair funded the garden restoration, officials said.

Since 1985, the Knoxville Garden Club has been awarding recognition to local preservation leaders. The Blount Mansion Association was the eighth non-Garden Club member to be honored in the last 37 years.

“The Knoxville Garden Club is thrilled that the Garden Club of America agreed with our proposal to award The Blount Mansion Association with the Historic Preservation Commendation for its dedication to the revitalization of the Craighead-Jackson House and Garden,” said Knoxville Garden Club Awards Chair Ginger Gibbons. “Knoxville is so fortunate to have this beautifully preserved spot in the heart of the city for all to enjoy.” Blount Mansion Executive Director David Hearnes added, “Restoring the Edith Henderson Garden was a passion project for Blount Mansion and our supporters. It took seven years of hard work to clean up and restore the garden and a full year of effort to restore the Craighead-Jackson House. To be recognized by the Knoxville Garden Club and the Garden Club of America for these projects means the world to us.”

Blount Mansion Recognition (BMA)

