East TN officers pack kindergarten graduation for son of injured Sevier Co. deputy

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The son of a hospitalized Sevier County deputy reached a big milestone Tuesday night: graduating kindergarten.

With the assistance of law enforcement agencies across East Tennessee, the room was packed with officers standing in for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Johnathan Dodd, who couldn’t be there.

On Saturday, Deputy Dodd was involved in a collision with a white full-size truck towing an enclosed trailer while pursuing a fugitive, SCSO Chief Hodges said. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

As of Tuesday, the deputy’s wife, Cheyenne Dodd, said that medical staff thought he was “doing well enough to move him out of the ICU” and that they were transferred to another room. His K-9 partner, Toro, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery, Hodges shared.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office stated that it was a day that wouldn’t be forgotten.

“We came together to support his family while he’s in the hospital from his vehicle accident,” a spokesperson said. “Support your family and support each other. It’s amazing what this has done for this family and we are proud to be a part of this graduation today.”

Deputy Dodd and his wife and son (Dodd Family)

