‘Elvis’ makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival premiere

Austin Butler stars in "Elvis"
Austin Butler stars in "Elvis"(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANNES, France (AP) — Baz Luhrmann’s  “Elvis” brought hip-shaking swagger to the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, debuting a grand and glitzy portrait of the Memphis rock ‘n’ roll legend on the French Riviera.

Luhrmann’s film, the largest and flashiest Hollywood film making its world premiere in Cannes, brought Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, who plays Presley, to Cannes’ famed red carpet.

At a festival seeking to shrug off two years of pandemic, expectations were high that Luhrmann, who also premiered “The Great Gatsby” in Cannes, would bring Cannes’ most extravagant party.

Warner Bros. will release “Elvis” in theaters on June 24.

