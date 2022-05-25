Exciting first day of TSSAA’s Spring Fling comes to a close

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big day for Tennessee high schools, as the Spring Fling got underway, with several Knoxville area teams vying for potential championships in five different sports.

Baseball

Loudon got the day started for Knoxville area schools taking on Watertown in game one of the double elimination tournament for the 2A baseball bracket. The lone run in this matchup came in the third inning for Watertown as their pitchers threw a combined 10-strikeout game. Loudon takes on the Adamsville Cardinals tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

Pigeon Forge High School is also vying for a 2A championship as they opened up tournament play against the White House Heritage Patriots. The Tigers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and held onto the lead for the remainder of the game winning 8-6 over the Patriots. Pigeon Forge takes on the winner of the Forrest High School vs. Riverside High School game tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

Powell and Houston got underway and was a pitchers duel from start to finish as both pitchers threw gems this evening. Houston would eventually get the best of Powell pitcher, Conner Bryson, as they move on in the winners bracket winning 2-0. Powell will take on Centennial at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

Farragut and Hendersonville took to the field before the weather started to roll in and it was Hendersonville that jumped out to an early lead over the Farragut Admirals. Heading into the bottom of the third Farragut had come to within one run before there was lightning spotted in the area delaying the game. The game will resume at that point at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

TSSAA STATE TOURNAMENT ⚾️⚓️

Game Suspended in Bottom of 3rd Inning

Lightning and Rain

Hendersonville leads Farragut 3-2

Continued Wednesday Morning at 10:00, weather permitting

⁦@BartlettJC⁩ ⁦@AdmiralGameday⁩ ⁦@prepxtra⁩ ⁦@5StarPreps⁩ pic.twitter.com/6ZZriWKYn5 — jack tate (@coachtatefhs20) May 25, 2022

Softball

The Alcoa Tornadoes won in walk-off fashion tonight, as senior Trinity Hodge got the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance the tornadoes to the second round. The 4-3 victory over the Riverside Panthers marks the first ever state tournament win in their softball programs history. Alcoa, coached by Lady Vol legend Sarah Fekete, will take on Community High School at 11:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Oliver Springs second ever appearance in the state tournament got started in a big way. The Bobcats met with the Peabody Golden Tide in the first round of the 1A tournament and won 22-2, run-ruling the Golden Tide in five innings. The Bobcats Meagan Armstrong led the team with a five RBI night, going 4-5 at the dish. Oliver Springs takes on Huntland in the second round at 10:00 a.m.

With one Farragut team on the baseball diamond, it’s the Farragut softball team on the softball diamond taking on Stewarts Creek in the first round of the 4A Softball Championship. The Admirals Avery Flatford got the nod for this matchup and did not disappoint. Flatford went the distance allowing three hits and no runs all while striking out 16 of the 27 batters she faced. Farragut went on to win the game 3-0, advancing to the second round where they will take on the Springfield Yellowjackets at 11:30 a.m. on Starplex field number four.

Harriman got their state tournament under way taking on the Dresden Lions. The Blue Devils ended up losing 5-3 as their late push came up just short. Their weekend is not done yet though as they will be going up against the Jo Byrns Red Devils at 10:00 a.m. at McKnight Park.

Tennis

The Gatlinburg-Pittman boys tennis team is moving on to the state championship game after winning a close match against the Chester County Eagles, 4-2.

The Highlanders will square off against the Merrol Hyde Hawks for the Class A Championship at 9:00 a.m. at the Adams Tennis Complex.

The ladies on the Knoxville Catholic tennis team are more than right to be excited, as they took down Ensworth High School 4-1 to advance to the finals where they will face-off against the Baylor Red Raiders.

🚨🎾🚨 @kchs_tennis

GIRLS ARE HEADED TO THE STATE FINALS against Baylor tomorrow after beating Ensworth 4-1 in the semis!!!🫶🍀 pic.twitter.com/wwjsh2dooC — Knoxville Catholic ☘️ (@KnoxCatholic) May 24, 2022

All of the stats and game times can be found at TSSAAsports.com/springfling. Fans can watch all of the softball games and championship rounds for all sports on the NFHS Network.

