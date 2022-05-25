KPD puts to bed 2 accused of stealing 12 mattresses valued at $24K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two individuals who stole a dozen mattresses in an attempt to resell them, according to the police department.

The 12 mattresses were MILLY brand and reportedly cost $24,000. They were stolen from Foothills Brokerage on Western Avenue.

According to officials, an employee reported spotting a woman attempting to sell the mattresses at a flea market in Alcoa from a flatbed trailer attached to a Ford truck, as well as, on Facebook.

Officers said they stopped the truck, which was pulling a trailer with the stolen mattresses, after a meeting at Inskip Ball Park was orchestrated through Facebook to purchase them.

As a result, the driver, Jack Toomire, 48, was arrested and charged with felony theft. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson County for violation of probation.

The passenger, Danyell Daniel, 46, ran from the truck after the initial traffic stop, but she was quickly caught. She was also charged with felony theft.

Excellent work by West District patrol officers and additional KPD personnel, who arrested two individuals who were in possession of 12 stolen MLILY brand mattresses valued at around $24,000 total on Tuesday afternoon after an extensive investigation. pic.twitter.com/IZJt2I9YiS — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 25, 2022

