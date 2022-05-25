Rain gear needed as cold front brings rain and storms Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms return tonight with more rain arriving Thursday with a cold front. After that, we will dry out slowly and warm back up for Memorial Day Weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Batches of rain and storms return this evening and throughout the overnight hours. We’ll see about a 60% coverage in those rain and storms. Some of us could pick up about half an inch of rain by Thursday morning. Temperatures drop to near 67 degrees.

Thursday’s on and off rain and storms looking to start with a 40% coverage, then build up to an 80% coverage in the late afternoon to evening. We’ll reach 80 degrees midday, ahead of that better coverage in rain. Thursday night starts out with that best coverage, then becomes spotty by Friday morning.

Rainfall through Friday morning (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

With the cold front clearing our area Friday, we’ll have scattered rain showers in the afternoon and an isolated storm. We’ll be around 75 degrees on Friday.

This weekend comes with spotty rain and passing clouds Saturday, and we’re just below average at 77 degrees.

Sunday’s sunshine and turning winds help to move us to the mid-80s. Memorial Day outdoor ceremonies on Monday require sunscreen and to stay hydrated, as it’s a mostly sunny day and a high of 87 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking to reach around 90 degrees again next week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.