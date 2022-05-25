Sandals Resorts installs carbon monoxide detectors following death of 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following the death of three people, including a couple from Maryville, Sandals Emerald Bay resort officials have placed carbon monoxide detectors in all guest rooms.

Michael, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from East Tennessee, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a villa at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma Island earlier this month, according to reports. The couple were married for 43 years and owned a travel agency, Royal Travel, in Maryville.

The Phillips couple accounted for two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the island in the Bahamas on May 6.

The couple complained of nausea, vomiting and other symptoms the night of May 5, and were treated at a local medical facility, according to Bahamas Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville.

The following day both were found dead in their hotel room. According to CBS, Michael Phillips was found slumped against a wall while Robbie was on their bed, both showing signs of convulsion.

Donnis and Vincent Paul Chiarella, who were visiting from Florida, stayed in a separate villa near the Phillips. Vincent Chiarella was also found dead while his wife was airlifted to a Florida hospital in serious condition, according to Rolle.

A resort spokesperson told WVLT News that based on an investigation, Bahamian authorities concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two guest rooms. They also said it was not linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play.

Since the tragedy, Sandals Emerald Bay officials said that they had taken additional measures to ensure the safety and well-being of visiting guests and team members, such as ensuring that safety experts conduct a comprehensive review of all systems among the resort.

As a result of the deaths, an official of the resort said carbon monoxide detectors had been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay. Although not mandated, they said detectors have also been installed in all of its Caribbean destinations.

“We wish to once again extend our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families,” the official said. “Our entire team is keeping the families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The Phillips couple were survived by their three children and six grandchildren, according to their obituaries.

