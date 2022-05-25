Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Cookeville

Thelma Randolph, age 94.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing early Wednesday morning.

TBI is looking for 94-year-old Thelma Lou Randolph, who was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Downtown Avenue and East Spring Street in Cookeville. Randolph was wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas, a blue hoodie and black slip-on shoes when she was last seen.

TBI believes that Randolph has a medical condition that may impair her ability to find her way home.

Anyone with information on Thelma Randolph’s whereabouts is asked to call 931-526-2125.

