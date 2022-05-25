Advertisement

Stallings, Shore punch tickets to U.S. Open

Knoxville golfers to compete in the 3rd of golf’s 4 major tournaments next month
Scott Stallings, left, and Trey Mullinax wait for their turn to putt during the first round of...
Scott Stallings, left, and Trey Mullinax wait for their turn to putt during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some great news for a pair of local golfers. Oak Ridge High grad Scott Stallings and Christian Academy grad Davis Shore both advanced out of their final qualifier to secure spots in the 122nd U.S. Open.

With 13 spots up for grabs Stallings finished 11th while Davis Shore finished T12, advancing through a playoff.

Full results can be found here. This will be Stallings’ third U.S. Open appearance and Shore’s first.

Both are headed to Brookline, Massachusetts to compete in the 3rd of golf’s four majors. The U.S. Open will be June 16-19th.

