Steamy Wednesday ahead of more storms at times from a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a lull in organized rain and storms for today, and time to heat up more, before scattered rain and storms return again tonight. This next batch starts the on and off trend through the end of the week, with a cold front on the way.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms overnight are right on track to that forecast, so most of us wake up to some puddles but only spotty showers lingering. It’s a mostly cloudy, warm, and humid morning. We’re starting the day around 65.

The clouds break apart throughout the day, with a stray downpour or storm developing in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Temperatures warm back up with a high near 85 degrees, but it feels warmer. Winds pick up a bit at times, with a southwesterly wind between 5 and 10 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

This evening through tonight, scattered batches of rain and storms move through. We have a 60% coverage, with a low of 67 degrees.

Rainfall potential tonight. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday’s on and off rain and storms looking to start with a 40% coverage, then build up to an 80% coverage in the late afternoon to evening. We’ll reach 80 degrees midday, ahead of that better coverage in rain. Thursday night starts out with that best coverage, then becomes spotty by Friday morning.

With the cold front clearing our area Friday, we’ll have scattered rain showers in the afternoon and an isolated storm. We’ll be around 75 degrees on Friday.

Rainfall potential Thursday morning through Friday. (WVLT)

This weekend comes with spotty rain and passing clouds Saturday, and we’re just below average at 77 degrees. Sunday’s sunshine and turning winds helps to move us to the mid 80s. Memorial Day outdoor ceremonies on Monday require sunscreen and to stay hydrated, as it’s a mostly sunny day and a high of 87 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking to reach around 90 degrees again next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

