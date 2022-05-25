Advertisement

Tennessee local and state officials react to Texas school shooting

Several local and state Tennessee officials have released statements following Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas.
(Wikimedia Commons)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several local and state Tennessee officials have released statements following Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas. The shooting, which happened in Uvalde, took the lives of 18 students and 3 adults, as well as the shooter.

Gov. Bill Lee took to Twitter to address the tragedy, saying he and his wife were heartbroken by the shooting.

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty also tweeted about the shooting.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon also said she was heartbroken to receive news of the shooting.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler also released a statement following the shooting.

The shooting was the deadliest in Texas history, and the deadliest since the Sandy Hook shooting almost a decade ago.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Gov. Greg Abbott said, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

The shooting came just days before the National Rifle Association annual convention in Houston. Abbot and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were scheduled to speak at an event sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying firm.

