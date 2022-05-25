Tennessee local and state officials react to Texas school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several local and state Tennessee officials have released statements following Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas. The shooting, which happened in Uvalde, took the lives of 18 students and 3 adults, as well as the shooter.

Gov. Bill Lee took to Twitter to address the tragedy, saying he and his wife were heartbroken by the shooting.

Maria and I are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and join the nation in mourning the loss of innocent lives. We lift up their families in prayer and thank all the first responders who acted quickly. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 25, 2022

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty also tweeted about the shooting.

Horrified and heartbroken to learn of the significant loss of life in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Please join me in lifting their loved ones up in prayer.



Thank you to the local first responders working on the scene. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 24, 2022

The horrible news out of Uvalde, Texas, is gut-wrenching. 14 innocent and precious lives lost—it’s unspeakable. We pray for this school. We pray for the families. We pray for this community. And we pray for our Nation. https://t.co/3p38SXGVBS — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) May 24, 2022

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon also said she was heartbroken to receive news of the shooting.

It is just heartbreaking to learn of another mass shooting in our country. My thoughts are with those in Texas tonight. https://t.co/GmgQH4r7Fc — Mayor Kincannon (@MayorKincannon) May 24, 2022

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler also released a statement following the shooting.

“Words are inadequate for the tragic loss of precious lives in Texas. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has some of the best men and women around protecting and serving our community and our children. Our officers are highly trained professionals. I want the citizens, faculty, parents, and students to know we will do everything in our power to ensure their safety. We live in a time where we all must remain vigilant and always report anything or anyone suspicious. Our prayers go out to those who lost loved ones and those injured in today’s school shooting.”

The shooting was the deadliest in Texas history, and the deadliest since the Sandy Hook shooting almost a decade ago.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Gov. Greg Abbott said, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

The shooting came just days before the National Rifle Association annual convention in Houston. Abbot and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were scheduled to speak at an event sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying firm.

