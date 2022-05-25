Top ranked Tennessee must wait another day to start SEC Tourney run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mother nature has been the big winner so far at the 2022 SEC baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

Lengthy delays have pushed back the schedule considerably. The 4th of four first round elimination games was yet to be completed with Auburn and Kentucky battling into late innings.

Game three was played late Tuesday night. That game featured 9-seed Ole Miss and 8-seed Vanderbilt. The game was won by the Commodores 3-1 sending Vandy into a second round matchup with the top ranked Volunteers. The adjusted schedule time for that game was 9:00 P.M. Wednesday night, but the log jam ahead of them has forced postponement. A new start time for the contest has yet to be determined.

Be advised, the Tennessee/Vanderbilt game will not be played tonight. We will provide more details when we have them. — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 25, 2022

When they do get to play, Tennessee will be looking for its 4th win of the season over the Vandy Boys after having swept three from the Vandy Boys in Nashville back in early April.

