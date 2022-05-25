Advertisement

Vols to start SEC Tourney run vs. rival Vandy

Commodores eliminate Ole Miss in 1st round matchup 3-1
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 6: #10 Alabama vs #2 Tennessee
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 6: #10 Alabama vs #2 Tennessee(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is set to open its SEC Baseball Tournament run against 8-seed Vanderbilt Wednesday night at Hoover Met Stadium in Alabama.

The Commodores used strong pitching to take down 9-seed Ole Miss, 3-1, in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Carter Holton started the night off for Vanderbilt on the mound with six strikeouts and only three hits allowed in six innings. Nelson Berkwich and Christian Little closed the game out by allowing only two hits.

The Vols, who swept the Dores earlier this season in Nashville, head into the Tournament as its top seed with a 25-5 SEC and 49-7 overall record.

The Tennessee / Vandy game with be the 4th game scheduled in Hoover on Wednesday with an approximate start time of 9:00 P.M. ET.

