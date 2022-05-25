What security measures are keeping your kids safe in East Tennessee schools?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the country mourns the loss of 21 people in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many Tennesseans are asking questions about the safety of their children in their schools.

WVLT News has reached out to several school districts.

A School Resource Officer (SRO) is the first line of defense in any hostile situation. “The top priorities for SROs are the children and staff of the schools they serve,” Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin told WVLT.

The Office of School Safety and Learning Support in the Tennessee Department of Education defined an SRO as “uniformed, duly sworn, post-certified officers who are regularly assigned to a school setting.”

SROs are hired by local law enforcement agencies and serve as the liaison between the police, the school and the community.

According to a report by the Office of School Safety and Learning Support, Tennessee SROs are required to have specific qualifications to be eligible to serve schools. They must have at least two years of experience in police work, 40 hours of specialized training and an additional 16 hours of training per year specific to their school districts and duties.

Jarnagin assures the community that SROs “are trained to handle any situation.”

Every campus in the Anderson County School System has an SRO officer, according to the Communications and Public Relations Coordinator for Anderson County Schools, Ryan Sutton.

In the Blount County School System there are three school resource officers at high schools, and middle and elementary schools have one on every campus.

Sevier County also has SROs at every school in their county, according to Sevier County’s Assistant Superintendent Tony Ogle.

Jefferson County has at least one SRO at every school. Two officers are assigned to high schools, according to the Director of Schools Shane Johnston.

Hamblen County stands out among the counties as it does not provide SROs at every school. SROs are only at elementary schools on an as-needed basis, according to Director of Schools Jeff Perry.

There are two SROs at each high school, and middle schools have one.

In addition to SROs, schools can also offer School Safety Officer (SSO). These officers are employed by the school system.

Knox County Schools have 122 SSOs, at least one for every school, according to Jason Periard. Knox County Schools also intends to hire 22 more for the 2022-23 school year, Periard told WVLT.

No guns were found on any of the campuses this school year in Sevier, Hamblen, Blount and Anderson Counties, although Sevier County has found a few knives and Hamblen county has found a bullet, according to representatives from these counties.

Jefferson County schools have found one firearm on their campuses this school year, however, it was determined not to be a potential attacker. Instead, Jefferson County Schools officials and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department concluded the incident was an accident when the student drove their parent’s car, according to Johnston.

The state requires additional security measures which include the development of a school emergency management plan.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, each plan is required to have the identification of a first responder team, the procedure for parent notification in case of an emergency, the plan for relocating and releasing students, identifying the designated evacuation routes and the alternatives for these procedures in different environments like school field trips.

To allow for schools to increase their security, the Tennessee government has allocated funds in the Safe Schools Act. Schools must apply to receive this funding that can be used for anything from increased safety training to additional safety personnel.

WVLT News has reached out to the Department of Education to identify how these schools are using this money.

