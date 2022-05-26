Advertisement

10th smallest baby in the world to survive graduates high school

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins, Josh Lucca and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – The 10th smallest baby in the world to survive has reached a major milestone – Haleigh Shadrick is graduating from high school.

According to WFIE, Haleigh was born three months prematurely, weighing only 10.9 ounces.

She spent months in intensive care. She has cerebral palsy, mild hearing loss, pervasive developmental disorder and a feeding disorder that delayed her growth.

Despite the challenges, Haleigh, now 22 years old and 62 lbs., has earned her high school diploma.

“We hate to see her leave because we know she’s safe here and things have been great here,” her mother Leslie Shadrick said. “We’re also proud to be able to move on to the next step.”

When Haleigh was born, her parents hoped she could serve as a symbol of hope for other premature babies, WFIE reports.

They said their daughter started out as a miracle and continues to be a blessing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Generic Burger
Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Share your wifi networks easily
University of Tennessee professor explains dangers of QR codes

Latest News

Look at this weekend's fun events.
Find Your Fun
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers
Rain and storms continue this evening
Scattered rain and storms continue this evening, cooler Friday ahead
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis