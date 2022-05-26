Animal hoarding cases leave Sevier Animal shelter full

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several animal hoarding cases in Sevier County left the animal shelter full of dogs and cats that need to find their forever homes.

What’s complicated matters even more, the shelter was closed to the public due to a viral outbreak.

Thursday, dog and cat kennels were full at Sevier Animal Care Center.

“It’s really stressful. But it’s something that we have a lot of experience dealing with unfortunately,” said Director Ashley Thomas.

Three separate animal hoarding cases in recent weeks where animal control found more than 20 cats in two separate places and most recently more than 40 dogs at a property.

Now, Parvovirus came over the facility.

“About that time we’ve taken some owners and puppies that broke with parvo virus three days after they came in here so they came in with the virus. So we have shut down and quarantine certain animals,” said Thomas.

The dogs brought in from the case have a weaker immune system, so they’re watching them closely all while space is at a minimum.

“About 40 cases, so yeah, very stressful to be very creative with space. And you know, you have to kind of think outside of the box. That’s when you do adoption specials,” she said.

According to folks at the animal care center, the folks who own these dogs and cats were all cooperating with law enforcement. And now they’re bringing them in in handfuls at the time so that they can find a new home.

“Most of them are solid black, so they like to be like coonhound and lab mixes. They’re just kind of all milling about 40 plus dogs,” she said.

The shelter was closed to the public until Tuesday but you can set up visits by appointment as each dog is cleared for adoption.

