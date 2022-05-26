Advertisement

Artifacts from Shackleton’s Antarctica expedition sold at auction

A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in...
A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in London.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – A collection of treasures from one of the greatest polar explorers has sold at auction in London.

The items are from Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctica voyages more than a century ago.

Shackleton was born in Ireland but lived most of his life in England. He had a longtime fascination with Antarctica and visited the continent four times.

The items sold at a Sotheby’s auction this week included a bronze medallion awarded to Shackleton by the “Chilean Historical and Geographical Society.”

It also included one of the first books ever printed and bound on Antarctica, which was edited by Shackleton.

The highest priced item: a map of Antarctica Shackleton drew, detailing what he learned from his 1914 to 1916 expedition, was also sold.

That went for $220,000.

The wreck of Shackleton’s ship “HMS Endurance” was located in the Weddell Sea earlier this year, 107 years after it sank.

Shackleton and his crew escaped on foot and in small boats.

