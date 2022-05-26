Advertisement

Broadway in Knoxville closed following overnight crash

The driver was only minorly injured, according to KPD.
The driver was only minorly injured, according to KPD.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Broadway is closed at Buchanan following a crash that happened around 2 a.m., officials with the Knoxville Police Department said.

The crash knocked over a utility pole, and KUB is on scene repairing the damage. KPD officials said they are not sure how long the repair will take.

The driver of the car left the scene shortly after the wreck, according to the KPD. She was later found by officers and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. She was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Generic Burger
Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Share your wifi networks easily
University of Tennessee professor explains dangers of QR codes

Latest News

Memorial of more than 130 people that died during military service from TN displayed at Rusty...
Traveling veterans memorial stops in Knoxville
The driver was only minorly injured, according to KPD.
Broadway in Knoxville closed following overnight crash
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s batches of storms, and the cold front’s rain...
On and off rain and storms are moving through at times today
catch up quick
Catch up Quick