Broadway in Knoxville closed following overnight crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Broadway is closed at Buchanan following a crash that happened around 2 a.m., officials with the Knoxville Police Department said.

The crash knocked over a utility pole, and KUB is on scene repairing the damage. KPD officials said they are not sure how long the repair will take.

Broadway remains completely closed at Buchanan following a crash that happened at around 2 a.m. this morning that knocked over a power pole. KUB repair efforts are continuing and there is no ETA on completion. pic.twitter.com/k1Ewr75rf4 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 26, 2022

The driver of the car left the scene shortly after the wreck, according to the KPD. She was later found by officers and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. She was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

