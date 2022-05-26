Advertisement

Credit card use at the pumps could cost you more


Be careful when paying with credit cards
Be careful when paying with credit cards
By Justina Latimer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As gas prices rise heading into the holiday weekend, many continue to feel the sting in their wallets.

“It’s been tough keeping up,” said Adam West.

West owns a landscaping company serving the Nashville area. He usually stops by the gas station multiple times during a typical week.

“You know I use roughly $250 of gas a week, and that’s jumped up quite a bit,” West explained.

It’s a pricey jump we’ve all seen. But, as a Certified Financial Planner and Vice President of Beacon Capital Management, Daniel Benson notices the impact beyond the pump.

“It’s been interesting this year; there are some statistics out there. The average credit card debt in America today is 841 billion dollars nearing all-time highs,” stated Benson.

On top of that, he says that credit card interest rates are also nearing all-time highs. So, delaying your payments could cost you even more for those who prefer to use cards at the pump.

“If you are paying that credit card off every month, you don’t really see any of those increased interest rates. But if you’re not, you have inflation on food, high gas prices, and your credit card bill is going up all at the same time, which is not a good scenario for really anybody,” explained Benson.

But despite these soaring prices, there are always ways to save.

“The amount we were allocating to spend on food and gas and clothing, all of that is costing more. We need to make sure we’ve gone into our budget and adjusted those numbers to make sure there may be other areas in our lives that we have to forgo,” Benson said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Generic Burger
Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Share your wifi networks easily
University of Tennessee professor explains dangers of QR codes

Latest News

The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into...
FBI: 11 arrested after probe uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. The...
US economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1 but consumers kept spending
Broadway in Knoxville closed following overnight crash
Broadway in Knoxville closed following overnight crash
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students...
Texas elementary school shooting: What we know
Memorial of more than 130 people that died during military service from TN displayed at Rusty...
Traveling veterans memorial stops in Knoxville