Find Your Fun and honor our heroes this Memorial Day weekend

There’s a lot happening around East Tennessee if you’re looking to Find Your Fun and pay tribute to our veterans this Memorial Day weekend.
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Friday, May 27:
- Friday Flower and Plant Hike: Explore the beauty of Seven Islands State Birding Park! The hike covers about 2.5 miles along the Bobwhite ADA Trail and Island Loop Trail. It starts at 9 a.m. and costs $5 to participate.
Saturday, May 28:
- 45th EXPO Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Kid’s Mile: Hit the ground running Saturday with a special edition of Knoxville’s oldest community running event. Races begin at 7 a.m. in World’s Fair Park. If you can’t attend, there’s also a virtual option! You can register online or in person. Costs vary by race.
- Statehood Day Festival: Celebrate the Volunteer State’s 226th birthday at Marble Springs State Historic Site. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can shop craft vendors, watch re-enactors, enjoy live performances and hear historical lectures all for free.
- Lenoir City’s 21st Annual Rockin’ the Docks Festival: Kick off the unofficial start of summer on Fort Loudon Lake! It all starts at 1 p.m. with food vendors, activities for kids, live music and a fireworks show to end the night. It’s free to attend but $10 to park.
- Memorial Flag Placement: Help honor our veterans by placing flags on their graves. Memorial Day Ceremonies begin at 8 :30 a.m. at both Lyons View and John Sevier Veterans Cemeteries. Flag placement begins at 11 a.m. at Knoxville National Cemetery. All are welcome to take part.
- Memorial Day Walk: Honor those lost in service and raise awareness to the 22 veterans lost each day by suicide in Roane County. Participants will walk along Highway 58 South with active duty and veteran service members to the Roane County Courthouse. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m., but if you want to join in, you’re asked to arrive at the Courthouse by 7:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 29:
- 22nd Annual Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride: Hundreds of motorcycles will meet in downtown Sevierville and cruise 65 miles across five counties to remember our fallen veterans. The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m., the police-escorted ride starts at 11 a.m. The ride ends with a closing ceremony in Grainger County. It’s free to join.
- 2nd Annual Caribbean Jerk Festival: From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can wind down with some island vibes in downtown Knoxville. Test your limbo skills, jam out to some reggae, put your chili to the test and treat your pallet to Caribbean cuisine. Tickets cost $25.
