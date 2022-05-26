Harlan County students graduate preparedness program

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Youth Preparedness Program is educating teenagers how to be leaders during a disaster in their community.

A group of 15 students graduated from the Disaster Preparedness Training Program on Thursday after a 16 week course was interrupted by pandemic and eventually resumed and finished.

The students will now be prepared to help professional emergency personnel during fires, tornados and floods.

Program instructors said they are also preparing their community to be ready for anything as well.

“Basically, of the 15 students that actually graduated from the program 105 families actually benefited from this because they had to go and train those families and then report back to the program,” said Program Co-coordinator Jeremy Williams.

Williams’ co-coordinator is local Emergency Management Director, David McGill.

”It’s a great tool to get people more involved, and that’s why we’re doing this,” said McGill. “One, to be prepared and then the other is to hopefully get them involved in emergency services.”

McGill added that one individual graduating the program joined a local firefighter unit, but added that all of the students will walk away with valuable skills.

”They’ve all been effected in some shape, form or fashion,” he explained. “Either by the pandemic [or] some of them have used their skills in real life scenarios that they have unfortunately been a part of.”

One graduate, Dustin Blanton (17) signed up before the pandemic wanting to follow in a family legacy, but learned skills to help his family during the crisis.

”I have a lot of family that goes into this line of work and everything, so I thought I would just do it and help out if needed,” he said.

The program covers everything from fires, to tornadoes, to floods and even tsunamis. All of the students are CPR certified through the course.

”Flooding is probably our main disaster that we have here, or severe weather, here in Harlan County,” said McGill. “Of course, that’s something that they can take with them anywhere they go.”

McGill and Williams hope to continue the program, and to see it run a more normal schedule, uninterrupted by pandemics. That schedule would be one day a week for 16 weeks.

