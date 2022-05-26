Knoxville Fire Department responds to apartment fire after food was left cooking unattended

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire in North Knoxville Thursday morning.

The fire happened just before noon on W. Scott Avenue, KFD representative Mark Wilbanks said. No one was home, and crews were able to quickly put out the fire. The apartment did sustain heavy damage, however.

Wilbanks told WVLT News that the fire was started after food was left cooking on the stove unattended.

