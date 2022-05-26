Advertisement

Motorcyclists join to honor fallen soldiers with a memorial ride

Smoky Mountain Thunder will roll through five counties on Sunday.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of motorcyclists will be in Sevierville this weekend for the annual salute to fallen veterans ride.

Smoky Mountain Thunder starts in Sevierville and will end at Veteran’s Overlook in Grainger County.

The motorcyclists will start gathering around eight in the morning on Sunday for the ride that’s gone on for more than 20 years. In all, it’s a 65 mile ride through five counties and the organizer said he looks forward to it every year and hoped to continue the tradition for years to come.

“Yea I’ll do this as long as I can. It’s become so meaningful to so many people it would break my heart right now to see it end,” said Ron Giddis with Smoky Mountain Thunder.

Smoky Mountain Thunder will kick off at 10 A.M. at the Sevier County Court House with an opening ceremony with guest speaker and patriotic music. Shortly there after, the police escort will take off for Veteran’s Overlook.

This is a non-profit event, so no one makes any money. All of the people who help with this event are volunteers. However, there are expenses in making this a successful event. The money made from selling t-shirts, patches and sponsorships the previous year starts the process for the next year’s event.

This is a non-profit event, so no one makes any money. All of the people who help with this...
This is a non-profit event, so no one makes any money. All of the people who help with this event are volunteers.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Generic Burger
Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Share your wifi networks easily
University of Tennessee professor explains dangers of QR codes
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

CO detectors are not required in Tennessee homes
Carbon monoxide detectors not required in Tennessee homes
Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride
Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride is this weekend
More than 40 cats have been found in what's described as an animal hoarding case in Sevier...
Animal hoarding cases leave Sevier Animal shelter full
Fire officials recommended anyone with gas appliances to also have carbon monoxide detectors.
Carbon monoxide detectors not required in Tennessee homes