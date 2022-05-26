Motorcyclists join to honor fallen soldiers with a memorial ride

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of motorcyclists will be in Sevierville this weekend for the annual salute to fallen veterans ride.

Smoky Mountain Thunder starts in Sevierville and will end at Veteran’s Overlook in Grainger County.

The motorcyclists will start gathering around eight in the morning on Sunday for the ride that’s gone on for more than 20 years. In all, it’s a 65 mile ride through five counties and the organizer said he looks forward to it every year and hoped to continue the tradition for years to come.

“Yea I’ll do this as long as I can. It’s become so meaningful to so many people it would break my heart right now to see it end,” said Ron Giddis with Smoky Mountain Thunder.

Smoky Mountain Thunder will kick off at 10 A.M. at the Sevier County Court House with an opening ceremony with guest speaker and patriotic music. Shortly there after, the police escort will take off for Veteran’s Overlook.

This is a non-profit event, so no one makes any money. All of the people who help with this event are volunteers. However, there are expenses in making this a successful event. The money made from selling t-shirts, patches and sponsorships the previous year starts the process for the next year’s event.

This is a non-profit event, so no one makes any money. All of the people who help with this event are volunteers. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.