On and off rain and storms are moving through at times today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Batches of rain and storms are moving through our area, throughout the day really, so keep that umbrella handy! This wraps up with scattered rain Friday, as the cold front moves through. This weekend starts out mild, but temperatures heat back up quickly for Memorial Day!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain and storms are moving through in waves. We start the day around 67 degrees.

Thursday’s coverage in rain and storms varies at times, from widely scattered to most of us getting rained on at once. This is why you want the rain gear ready. The best coverage is aimed at the late afternoon to evening. This is why we think we’ll have a midday high of 80 degrees, then bounce around in the 70s to upper 60s in the second of the day.

Tonight starts out with that best coverage in rain and storms, then becomes spotty by Friday morning. We’ll drop to around 60 degrees.

Rainfall potential today through tonight. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

With the cold front clearing our area Friday, we’ll have scattered rain showers in the late morning on the Plateau and the Valley in the early afternoon. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible. We’ll be around 75 degrees on Friday.

Scattered showers Friday. (WVLT)

This weekend comes with spotty rain and passing clouds Saturday, and we’re just below average at 77 degrees.

Sunday’s sunshine and turning winds help to heat us back up to the mid-80s. Memorial Day outdoor ceremonies on Monday require sunscreen and to stay hydrated, as it’s a mostly sunny day and a high of 87 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking to reach around 90 degrees again next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.