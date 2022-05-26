Advertisement

Parvovirus outbreak temporarily closes Sevier Co. Animal Care Center

The Sevier Animal Care Center announced that they would be temporarily closing Sunday after a Parvovirus outbreak among the dogs in their care.
(WTOK)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center announced that they would be temporarily closing Sunday after a Parvovirus outbreak among the dogs in their care. Instead, the shelter planned to work on an appointment-based system.

Shelter representatives announced the closure on Facebook, saying out of an abundance of caution they had quarantined affected animals and planned to close their doors until Tuesday, May 31. Since more space is needed for quarantines, shelter representatives said, they’ve been forced to close their doors for the time being. Unfortunately, several dogs in the shelter’s care came from hoarding situations, meaning they have low immune system levels.

“Our goal is to ensure that we are keeping our community safe from this terrible virus without having to euthanize animals unnecessarily or expose new canines to possible germs,” the announcement states.

The good news is the shelter vaccinates animals upon arrival and gives booster shots every two weeks, so several animals are still adoptable, shelter representatives said. The quarantine and closure were put into place to stop any spreading, Ashley Thomas with the shelter told WVLT News.

“Yeah, we just don’t want the foot traffic to spread any possible germs. Yes, everyone out here is available for adoption by appointment and they have been cleared by the team at the UT vet school through their blood results,” she said.

If you still need to access the shelter, or just want to check out some adoptable animals, you can make an appointment by calling 865-465-6300.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Generic Burger
Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Share your wifi networks easily
University of Tennessee professor explains dangers of QR codes
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Rain and storms continue this evening
Scattered rain and storms continue this evening, cooler Friday ahead
Look at this weekend's fun events.
Find Your Fun
Ceremony held to add names to first responder memorial in Kentucky
Knoxville Fire Department responds to apartment fire after food was left cooking unattended
Knoxville Fire Department responds to apartment fire after food was left cooking unattended