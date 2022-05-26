Report: Woman posing as nurse steals medication from elderly patient

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nurse with Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice told Newport police that someone is dressing up as a nurse to steal medication from elderly patients, according to a report from the Newport Police Department.

The incident in question happened on May 16. Officer Lindsey Laughter reported that she had responded to a home on Jaybird Road in reference to a medication theft and spoke to a nurse with Smoky Mountain Home.

The nurse reportedly told Officer Laughter that one of their at-home patient’s medications had been swapped- hydrocode pills for Tylenol. The patient’s daughter, who is also her caretaker, said she noticed the pills were different than normal after a nurse visited the home on April 13.

According to Smoky Mountain Home records, no nurse stopped by the home on that day, the report said. The report described the suspect as a brunette, short-haired woman in her mid-40s who had dressed in white scrubs. Additionally, the nurse told Officer Laughter that there had been similar cases in the nearby area.

The Newport Police Department is continuing to investigate this case, according to Chief of Police Maurice Shults.

