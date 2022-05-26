Advertisement

Scattered rain and storms continue this evening, cooler Friday ahead

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rain and storms up until the holiday weekend.
Rain and storms continue this evening
Rain and storms continue this evening(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms continue throughout the evening and overnight hours. Those rain chances become lighter Friday and we look to dry out for Memorial Day weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain and storms continue to move through the region tonight. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning are likely. The threat of strong storms and flooding is pretty low but possible for some. Rain becomes spotty by Friday morning with a low around 60 degrees.

With the cold front clearing our area Friday, we’ll have scattered rain showers in the late morning on the Plateau and the Valley in the early afternoon. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible. We’ll be around 75 degrees on Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend comes with stray rain and passing clouds Saturday, and we’re just below average at 77 degrees.

Sunday’s sunshine and turning winds help to heat us back up to the mid-80s. Memorial Day outdoor ceremonies on Monday require sunscreen and to stay hydrated, as it’s a mostly sunny day and a high of 87 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking to reach around 90 degrees again next week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Generic Burger
Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Share your wifi networks easily
University of Tennessee professor explains dangers of QR codes

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s batches of storms, and the cold front’s rain...
On and off rain and storms are moving through at times today
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s batches of storms, and the cold front’s rain...
On and off rain and storms are moving through at times today
On and off rain and storms Thursday
Rain gear needed as cold front brings rain and storms Thursday
Rain gear needed as cold front brings rain and storms Thursday
Rain gear needed as cold front brings rain and storms Thursday