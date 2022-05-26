Scattered rain and storms continue this evening, cooler Friday ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms continue throughout the evening and overnight hours. Those rain chances become lighter Friday and we look to dry out for Memorial Day weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain and storms continue to move through the region tonight. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning are likely. The threat of strong storms and flooding is pretty low but possible for some. Rain becomes spotty by Friday morning with a low around 60 degrees.

With the cold front clearing our area Friday, we’ll have scattered rain showers in the late morning on the Plateau and the Valley in the early afternoon. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible. We’ll be around 75 degrees on Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend comes with stray rain and passing clouds Saturday, and we’re just below average at 77 degrees.

Sunday’s sunshine and turning winds help to heat us back up to the mid-80s. Memorial Day outdoor ceremonies on Monday require sunscreen and to stay hydrated, as it’s a mostly sunny day and a high of 87 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking to reach around 90 degrees again next week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

