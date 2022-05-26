Soggy weather ends Day 2 of Spring Fling early

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several Knoxville area schools are looking to continue their push for a state title, but today Mother Nature had other plans.

Tennis

The Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish girls tennis team are back-to-back 2AA state champions. Maeve Thornton put the icing on the cake for the Irish with an ace to pick up the final victory needed to be named champions. Catholic came away with a clean sweep over the Baylor Red Raiders. Luckily for the two squads their match took place indoors, while other sports teams were outside braving the elements to try and get their games completed.

Baseball

After a tough 8-2 loss to McCallie, Knoxville Catholic is looking for a bounce back win against Lipscomb Academy to stave off elimination. Both Catholic and Lipscomb are 1-1 going into their second meeting of the tournament. When play was called, Catholic was up 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning. The game will pick up tomorrow in the top of the sixth at noon tomorrow. Catholic will be up to bat to start with a runner on and two outs.

Also among those teams whose games got postponed is Powell. The Panthers are also trying to stay in the hunt for a state title adn are coming off of a 10-3 victory of Centennial. Powell is taking on Stewarts Creek, and at the time of postponement the Panthers are down 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning. This game will be starting up again tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. The winner of this game takes on Houston around 3:00 p.m.

Loudon High Schools run for the title has come to a close. The Redskins went 1-2 in the tournament, beating Adamsville but losing to Watertown and Loretto. This was one of the few games that were played to completion today as Loretto bested Loudon, 15-5.

Farragut baseball remains undefeated in Spring Fling winning their second game of the tournament 7-6 over Collierville, sending them to the losers bracket. The admirals will take on the winner of the Collierville v. Riverdale at 5:00 p.m.

Along with Farragut, the Pigeon Forge Tigers are also undefeated. The Tigers took down Forrest by a score of 8-5, and await the winner of the suspended White House Heritage v. Forrest game that starts back up at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Softball

Sarah Fekete’s Alcoa Lady Tornadoes are building on the momentum from last night’s first ever state playoff win and are 2-0 as they work their way up the winner’s bracket. Alcoa took on Community at 1:30 this afternoon and came away with a 4-0 victory as they have outscored their two opponents 8-3 so far in the tournament. Next up for the Tornadoes are the Forrest Rockets in round three of the winner’s bracket for the double elimination tournament at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow evening.

Farragut softball also moves to 2-0 in the tournament after a dominant 11-2 victory over the Springfield Yellow Jackets. The Lady Admirals have outscored opponents 14-2 through two rounds of tournament play. Farragut will take on the Clarksville Wildcats tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m. barring any delay from weather.

Unfortunately for Harriman and Oliver Springs, their state tournament runs have both come to an end. Oliver Springs put on a hitting clinic in their first game winning 22-2, but lost the next two by a combined score of 15-1. Harriman went 0-2 in the tournament losing to both Dresden and Jo Byrns by a combined score of 14-8 in those two matchups.

Gibbs staved off elimination by beating the Soddy Daisy Trojans 9-3 before all of the weather got to the Murfreesboro area and caused games to be postponed. The Gibbs Eagles are now 2-1 in tournament play with their lone loss coming at the hands of Hardin Co., 12-9. Gibbs is back in action tomorrow at a to be determined time against the Lincoln Co. Falcons.

Soccer

Gatlinburg-Pittman is moving on to the Class-A championship game against Madison Magnet out of Jackson. That game is set for noon on Friday, May 27.

Along with G-P moving on, its the Bearden Soccer Bulldogs moving on to the Class-3A championship. The Dogs took down Oakland 3-1 and will be taking on Brentwood at 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon on Friday, May 27.

Bearden is headed to the STATE FINAL! 🔥⚽️



After the Dawgs semifinal win over Oakland 3-1, they’ll face Brentwood in the final match on Friday at 4:00 PM CDT in Murfreesboro.



Congrats, Dawgs! 🐾#gosoccerdawgs #beardenbulldogs #beardensoccer @RyanRadcliffe15 pic.twitter.com/puWKMixh8e — Bearden HS Soccer (@GoSoccerDawgs) May 26, 2022

Track and Field

Knoxville Catholic’s, Keegan Smith, is bringing home some hardware. The Freshman is the state champion in the men’s 1600 meter run, winning by nearly two seconds with a final time of 4:20.81. Smith also ran in the 3200 meter event, but came in fifth with a time of 9:54.07.

Congrats to ⁦@keegan_runs⁩ for winning the 1600 at the state championships! pic.twitter.com/WMA0XYdr1O — Irish XC/T&F (@kchsxctf) May 25, 2022

All of the stats and game times can be found at TSSAAsports.com/springfling. Fans can watch all of the softball games and championship rounds for all sports on the NFHS Network.

