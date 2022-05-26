Advertisement

Traveling veterans memorial stops in Knoxville

Memorial of more than 130 people that died during military service from TN displayed at Rusty Wallace Nissan.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -More than 130 names, pictures, and descriptions are on display at Rusty Wallace Nissan for the next week. Each one of the people on display and memorialized are Tennesseans who died in the line of duty since 9/11.

Chris Albrecht with the United Veterans Council is one of the people who helped organize this memorial at Rusty Wallace Nissan.

“It really drives the message home and makes it personal that these were real people that don’t get to come home and resume their lives.” said Albrecht as Memorial Day is quickly approaching.

The memorial is able to be moved wherever a group or business wants that would like it there, and until June 1 it’ll be in the dealership’s showroom.

“I can put on my veterans ball cap and I can get a thank you for your service anywhere I go I do the same and wear it to my hometown up north? Never a word. It’s different here in East TN.” said Albrecht.

Messages are left on the displays said things like “we miss you” and " my son, my hero I’ll see you soon” from family members and friends.

The memorial is on display every day through June 1 from 9 AM to 8 PM.

