UT announces start times for first Tennessee football games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced the start times for Tennessee’s first three games of the 2022 season. The Vols will begin the season on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

The Vols will face defending ACC champion Pittsburg on Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. It’ll once again be designated as the Johnny Majors Classic in honor of the player and coach.

Tennessee’s non-conference game against Akron is set for Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. It’ll be a home game.

