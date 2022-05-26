Advertisement

Want a free scoop of ice-cream? Take part in the 10,000 Scoop Challenge!

Mayfield Dairy Farms is handing out 10,000 scoops of ice cream in market square. For every cone they give away, they donate a dollar to the Salvation Army.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayfield Dairy Farms is holding its 10,000 Scoops Competition in Knoxville.

Employees with the company travel around the country to hold the fundraiser in cities around the country. They will be giving out 10,000 scoops of Moose Tracks ice cream in Market Square.

For every cone the company gives away, they donate a dollar to the Salvation Army.

The event will last from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on May 26.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Generic Burger
Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Share your wifi networks easily
University of Tennessee professor explains dangers of QR codes

Latest News

Look at this weekend's fun events.
Find Your Fun
.
Report: Woman posing as nurse steals medication from elderly patient
Report: Woman posing as nurse steals medication from elderly patient
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun and honor our heroes this Memorial Day weekend
Broadway in Knoxville closed following overnight crash
Broadway in Knoxville closed following overnight crash