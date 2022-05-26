Want a free scoop of ice-cream? Take part in the 10,000 Scoop Challenge!
Mayfield Dairy Farms is handing out 10,000 scoops of ice cream in market square. For every cone they give away, they donate a dollar to the Salvation Army.
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayfield Dairy Farms is holding its 10,000 Scoops Competition in Knoxville.
Employees with the company travel around the country to hold the fundraiser in cities around the country. They will be giving out 10,000 scoops of Moose Tracks ice cream in Market Square.
For every cone the company gives away, they donate a dollar to the Salvation Army.
The event will last from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on May 26.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.