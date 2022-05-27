Advertisement

Democratic candidates debate in Knoxville as governor’s race heats up

Two of the three candidates debated at the UT campus Thursday night.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - August 4 marks the gubernatorial primaries in Tennessee, but debates have already begun. On the Republican side, Gov. Bill Lee is seeking a second term.

Democratic candidate Jason Martin tested positive for COVID and wasn’t able to make the debate in person, but said he was looking out for the safety of others. He was running on a stance of hopefully expanding Medicaid to more Tennesseans, and wanted to see marijuana be approved both medically and recreationally. Martin also wanted TN law to have nothing to do with a woman’s choice to have an abortion and is pro choice. He also said he wanted to work to repeal the permit-less carry law that was currently in place in hopes of limiting gun violence in TN.

JB Smiley Jr was a former college and semi-pro basketball player who eventually found a career as an attorney before becoming a city councilor in Memphis. Smiley Jr. was hoping to see the permit-less carry law repealed as well, and is pro choice. In Thursday’s debate, Smiley Jr. said he wanted to see more Tennesseans get healthcare coverage, and would make that a priority if elected. As attorney, he said he would abide by law even if Roe was overturned. Although he said he would do his best to find ways to give clients and Tennesseans an option through legal means.

Carnita Atwater was a community leader from Memphis with experience in education and healthcare. In regards to the states’ COVID-19 response, Atwater felt like Tennessee was underprepared and didn’t respond quickly enough, costing many their lives. At one point during the debate, she called Gov. Lee a “closeted racist” and called for funding to go into more programs that would help stop gun violence in Tennessee youth before it begins. Atwater said she supported marijuana use medically but was unsure of her stance recreationally after seeing it impact youth negatively in Memphis.

The last democrat to hold the title of governor was Phil Bredesen in 2011.

The primaries were set for Aug. 4 and Election Day will take place Nov. 8.

