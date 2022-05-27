Advertisement

Drying out and warming up over Memorial Day weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the 90s are in your First Alert 8-day planner.
Warming up over Memorial Day weekend
Warming up over Memorial Day weekend(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few sprinkles stick around tonight through Monday morning, but drier, sunnier, and warmer weather return for the holiday weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty showers are possible tonight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop to around 57 degrees by Saturday morning.

Passing clouds and a few sprinkles are possible Saturday, mainly in the morning. Sunshine returns by the afternoon with temperatures just below average at 77 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday’s sunshine and turning winds help to heat us back up to 85 degrees.

Memorial Day outdoor ceremonies on Monday require sunscreen and to stay hydrated, as it’s a mostly sunny day and a high of 87 degrees.

The 90s return early next week with some stray rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spotty to scattered rain returns later Thursday and especially Thursday night into Friday. That will knock temperatures back into the mid-80s.

Friday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Friday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway in Knoxville closed following overnight crash
Broadway in Knoxville reopens following overnight crash
Share your wifi networks easily
University of Tennessee professor explains dangers of QR codes
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
People arrested for fraud.
Man operates crime ring from jail
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Scattered rain, isolated storms left for today.
Scattered rain and isolated storms with a cold front today
Scattered rain and isolated storms with a cold front today
Scattered rain and isolated storms with a cold front today
Few showers Friday
Expect some showers and cooler air Friday
Expect some showers and cooler air Friday
Expect some showers and cooler air Friday