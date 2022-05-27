Drying out and warming up over Memorial Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few sprinkles stick around tonight through Monday morning, but drier, sunnier, and warmer weather return for the holiday weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty showers are possible tonight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop to around 57 degrees by Saturday morning.

Passing clouds and a few sprinkles are possible Saturday, mainly in the morning. Sunshine returns by the afternoon with temperatures just below average at 77 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday’s sunshine and turning winds help to heat us back up to 85 degrees.

Memorial Day outdoor ceremonies on Monday require sunscreen and to stay hydrated, as it’s a mostly sunny day and a high of 87 degrees.

The 90s return early next week with some stray rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spotty to scattered rain returns later Thursday and especially Thursday night into Friday. That will knock temperatures back into the mid-80s.

Friday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.