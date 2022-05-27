KCHS basketball standout transfers to IMG Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local basketball standout that UT had its eyes on is transferring. Catholic guard Blue Cain is leaving for IMG Academy down in Florida.

New Irish head coach Luke Smith told WVLT Sports, “ I would have loved to coach Blue and have him stay another year, but I understand the decision. He’s a special player who’ll always be part of the KCHS family,” he said.

A top prospect, Cain was part of the only Irish team to win a state championship.

