KCSO: Drunk driver tries to run woman off of interstate

A drunk driver tried to run a woman driving a car off of I-40 around 8:30 Thursday night, according to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Frye
Joshua Frye(KCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A drunk driver tried to run a woman driving a car off of I-40 around 8:30 Thursday night, according to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The road rage incident happened near Cherry Street, the report said. Officers said they had gotten a “be on the lookout” order from the Knoxville Police Department about a white Range Rover that had been chasing down a blue Nissan, crashing into the back of it and trying to run it off the interstate.

Officers managed to track down the owner of the Nissan after the incident, and the driver told them that she had also heard gunshots coming from the Range Rover. Another group of officers was able to find the Range Rover, which had been driven by Joshua Frye, 34, sideways in an outside lane on the interstate just over the Sevier County line.

Officers then approached on foot, giving commands, which a passenger complied with, the report said. Frye allegedly did not comply with the orders and had to be physically restrained. Officers then said they noticed the alcohol on Frye’s breath, who told officers he had drunk “half a pint of an alcoholic beverage,” the report said.

Frye was taken to a detention center where he reportedly refused blood work.

