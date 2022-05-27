KPD searching for suspects after one shot following attempted robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was shot in an overnight shooting in the 1300 block of Old Weisgarber Road around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

The victim and a witness were riding motorized skateboards when a car pulled up. The occupants of the car got out and shot the victim following a possible attempted robbery, according to Erland.

The suspects had not been identified as of Thursday night, according to Erland.

Erland said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at the organization’s website.

