KPD searching for suspects after one shot following attempted robbery

One person was shot following an attempted robbery, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was shot in an overnight shooting in the 1300 block of Old Weisgarber Road around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

The victim and a witness were riding motorized skateboards when a car pulled up. The occupants of the car got out and shot the victim following a possible attempted robbery, according to Erland.

The suspects had not been identified as of Thursday night, according to Erland.

Erland said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at the organization’s website.

