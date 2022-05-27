Overnight Knoxville car chase leads to two arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overnight car chase that ended in a crash resulted in two aggravated assault arrests, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The chase happened Thursday just before midnight, a KPD report states. Officers reportedly tried to stop a car, which was being driven by Jason Lewis, 49, on Woodland Avenue that belonged to an aggravated assault suspect, but Lewis did not stop. Officers said they chased the car briefly until it crashed into a utility pole on Central Avenue at Broadway.

Lewis, who reportedly had two warrants for violation of probation on aggravated burglary charges, then left the car and tried to run on foot before being stopped by police.

The car Lewis was driving is owned by Nina Scruggs, 50, the report says. Officers also took her into custody at an apartment complex on Armstrong Avenue on a warrant for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.