Overnight Knoxville car chase leads to two arrests

The suspect led officers on a brief chase before crashing into a utility pole, a KPD report states.
Jason Lewis and Nina Scruggs
Jason Lewis and Nina Scruggs(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overnight car chase that ended in a crash resulted in two aggravated assault arrests, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The chase happened Thursday just before midnight, a KPD report states. Officers reportedly tried to stop a car, which was being driven by Jason Lewis, 49, on Woodland Avenue that belonged to an aggravated assault suspect, but Lewis did not stop. Officers said they chased the car briefly until it crashed into a utility pole on Central Avenue at Broadway.

Lewis, who reportedly had two warrants for violation of probation on aggravated burglary charges, then left the car and tried to run on foot before being stopped by police.

The car Lewis was driving is owned by Nina Scruggs, 50, the report says. Officers also took her into custody at an apartment complex on Armstrong Avenue on a warrant for aggravated assault.

