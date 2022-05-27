Scattered rain and isolated storms with a cold front today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings scattered rain to our area today, but the rain chances drop off and the weekend starts off cooler. Temperatures quickly climb back up for the rest of your Memorial Day weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rainfall potential from scattered rain and isolated storms today. (WVLT)

This morning comes with scattered rain, and a low around 60 degrees.

A cold front is passing through our area Friday, with scattered rain and isolated storms through the early afternoon hours, then more isolated for the late afternoon. We have a cooler day, with a high of 75 degrees. It’s also a breezier day, as the southwesterly wind kicks up to 10 to 15 mph and gusts are around 20 to 30 mph at times.

Tonight is partly cloudy, with spotty showers possible. We’re dropping to around 57 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend starts with stray rain and passing clouds Saturday, and just below average with a high of 77 degrees.

Sunday’s sunshine and turning winds help to heat us back up to the mid-80s. Memorial Day outdoor ceremonies on Monday require sunscreen and to stay hydrated, as it’s a mostly sunny day and a high of 87 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking to reach around 90 degrees again next week. Some late-week scattered rain and storms move in late Thursday, pushing Friday back to the mid 80s.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

