South Memphis man creates ‘Hood Homestead’ to help end food insecurity in the Mid-South

A South Memphis man with an idea that started as small as a mustard seed two years ago, is now *blooming* to provide valuable resources to the community. FOOD!

Bertram Williams Jr. is putting down roots to help solve food insecurity in his community.

“We’ve got some herbs, lemongrass, spearmint. There’s also some kale that’s one of our favorite things because it’s so versatile,” said Williams.

He and his wife created a community garden in their own front yard. It’s a project called Hood Homestead.

It’s meant to provide fresh produce to neighbors, something that he tells me has been a challenge to find at their local grocery store.

“The real issue is that, if we are being frank, a lot of the produce that makes it to the grocery store it’s still not nutrient-dense because of the way mass producers have to grow food so that it could last on the shelf,” said Williams.

Williams says by creating this “food-scape” garden he can help break the cycle of poverty and also teach kids the importance of gardening skills.

Some are even learning to plant their very first seeds.

“After we planted I noticed that all of this brown dirt and I wanted to cover that up with the black dirt, Why is that? To make it look nice and neat,” said next-door neighbor Ryan.

Williams says after the produce in the garden is ready to be picked, he and his little green fingers will help deliver them to neighbors for free. He hopes on expanding Hood homestead to other neighborhoods in the future.

“I want folks to remember that we owe it to all of these young people to invest in a future full of good food, nutrient-dense food and they deserve it,” said Williams.

