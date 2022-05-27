Study: Gun-related injuries leading cause of death among kids and teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun-related injuries were the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

In the wake of an elementary school massacre that killed more than a dozen people, an East Tennessee mom and a state representative want to see action to keep kids safe.

“It’s an epidemic that must be addressed,” Moms Demand Action, East Tennessee Leader, Jodi Scheer said.

The organization’s goal was “not to get rid of guns;” but “pro gun safety.”

Scheer said she tried to talk about gun safety through legislative work and having conversations.

“When I have my son go over to someone’s house I always ask if they have a gun in the home and if it’s stored safely,” Scheer said.

“We need to put our children first and put Tennessee families first,” Representative Gloria Johnson said.

She pushed and said she would continue to push for a red flag law which Tennessee does not have. Additionally, she was in favor of safe storage laws and universal background checks.

“We can prevent a lot of that with things that have nothing to do with taking away your guns,” Johnson said.

“We can take all of the steps necessary as government while preserving our second amendment rights, understanding the importance of that and taking the steps necessary in terms of funding and resources and direction to be able to increase security, to appropriate new dollars for mental health,” Representative Jason Zachary said.

Johnson said she planned to propose “gun sense” bills in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.