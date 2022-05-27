Tips to save at the pump this holiday weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -When is it the best time to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend?

According to AAA, it really all depends on what day you will be traveling. If you are leaving on Friday, AAA says the best time to pull out is before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m., and if you are leaving on Saturday, they suggest leaving before 10 a.m.

David Rigsby with Fisher Tire Company says a way to get the best bang for your buck is to make sure your tire pressure is correct. He says if your tire pressure is too low, it would cause your car to have to do a little more work to pushing you down the road, hence using more gas.

Just like how there are best times to travel, Rigsby says there’s a good time to fueling up as well.

”They say if you add fuel to your vehicle early in the morning before temperatures get high the fuel is more dense at that time, and you’ll get a little more fuel for your dollar during those conditions.”

Rigsby says using cruise control while on the interstate can also be a little more fuel efficient.

“When it comes to the different types of gas we put in our car,” Rigsby says, “they are all based on the amount of octane in them.”

Octane relates to how powerful the fuel is so to speak, but there isn’t a significant advantage to running the more expensive grades in cars that simply don’t require them, according to Rigsby. He also says mileage won’t improve by putting premium fuel in a car that is not designed for it.

“You know you want to use the grades recommended by your vehicle cause the manufacturers determine that and they know where the vehicle will achieve the best fuel mileage. All of the fuels now have additives in them that keep the fuel system clean, and combustion chambers clean so that’s not really related to a particular grade or octane rating or anything of that nature. Pretty much all the fuels now do,” explained Rigsby.

Something else Rigsby advises people not to do when it comes to filling up at the pump is not to over do it. He says if you usually try to get a few more pumps in after the pump clicks, that can trip a sensor in your car and cause the check engine light come on.

Another thing to keep in mind while traveling, when you fill up your tank you may see two charges on your bank account. One for the actual purchase and the other is a hold on your account. A warning is being found on some gas pumps that say: “Using bank cards at the pump a hold ranging from a dollar to $100 will be placed on your account.”

As for how much the hold will be and for how long the hold be in effect is all up to your bank. AAA says to avoid this, it’s best to pay with cash.

In general holds involving pin-based debit transactions are cleared almost immediately, as suppose to non-pin debit transactions which can take 24-72 hours to clear.

Rigsby also says making sure to use cruise control and avoiding aggressive speeds and hard stops can help take things a little easy on your gas tanks.

