“Try me again” | Newport family says fake home nurse stole grandmother’s critical medicine

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Police announced they are looking for a woman they suspect is posing as a fake home health nurse.

According to a report, Jerri Lynn Gonzalez and her 75-year-old mother with dementia welcomed a mysterious woman inside their home April 13.

“She said well, I’m just here to check meds. I said, ‘well, you’re going to have to wait a minute, because I keep them at my house for security,’” Gonzalez said.

After the visit, Gonzalez said she didn’t think twice about it until the warnings signs started to show. First, she got a call from Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice warning her to be on the lookout for unfamiliar caregivers. Then, a few days later, her niece called.

“She said Aunt Jerri, she’s hurting. And I said no, she shouldn’t be hurting. She just took her medicine,” Gonzalez said.

That’s when Gonzalez said she and another nurse noticed 56 of her mother’s hydrocodone pills were swapped with over the counter meds and one anti-psychotic pill.

“That could have killed her,” Gonzalez said.

Newport Police chief told WVLT News this type of scam isn’t uncommon, but this is the first time they’ve heard someone stealing medicine. The hospice group told investigators there was no record of a real nurse visiting the home that day.

Police were warning families to verify with hospice groups the next time someone comes knocking on their doors.

“It won’t happen again. So, whoever came and if they’re watching this: try me again,” Gonzalez said.

There were no suspects in the case as of Thursday evening.

WVLT News reached out to the hospice group and haven’t heard back yet, but police urge they do not suspect they’re connected.

