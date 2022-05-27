Advertisement

“Try me again” | Newport family says fake home nurse stole grandmother’s critical medicine

WVLT News reached out to the hospice group and haven’t heard back yet, but police urge they do not suspect they’re connected.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Police announced they are looking for a woman they suspect is posing as a fake home health nurse.

According to a report, Jerri Lynn Gonzalez and her 75-year-old mother with dementia welcomed a mysterious woman inside their home April 13.

“She said well, I’m just here to check meds. I said, ‘well, you’re going to have to wait a minute, because I keep them at my house for security,’” Gonzalez said.

After the visit, Gonzalez said she didn’t think twice about it until the warnings signs started to show. First, she got a call from Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice warning her to be on the lookout for unfamiliar caregivers. Then, a few days later, her niece called.

“She said Aunt Jerri, she’s hurting. And I said no, she shouldn’t be hurting. She just took her medicine,” Gonzalez said.

That’s when Gonzalez said she and another nurse noticed 56 of her mother’s hydrocodone pills were swapped with over the counter meds and one anti-psychotic pill.

“That could have killed her,” Gonzalez said.

Newport Police chief told WVLT News this type of scam isn’t uncommon, but this is the first time they’ve heard someone stealing medicine. The hospice group told investigators there was no record of a real nurse visiting the home that day.

Police were warning families to verify with hospice groups the next time someone comes knocking on their doors.

“It won’t happen again. So, whoever came and if they’re watching this: try me again,” Gonzalez said.

There were no suspects in the case as of Thursday evening.

WVLT News reached out to the hospice group and haven’t heard back yet, but police urge they do not suspect they’re connected.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway in Knoxville closed following overnight crash
Broadway in Knoxville reopens following overnight crash
Share your wifi networks easily
University of Tennessee professor explains dangers of QR codes
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
People arrested for fraud.
Man operates crime ring from jail
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Tips to save at the pump
Tips to save at the pump this holiday weekend
2022 SEC Baseball Tourney in Hoover, AL
Vols rout Vandy in SEC Tourney opener
The Vols win their first game in the 2022 SEC baseball Tournament.
Vol fans waiting out the rain in Hoover
David Rigsby with Fisher Tire Company says a way to get the best bang for your buck is to make...
Tips to save at the pump this holiday weekend
TWRA Officials are reminding boaters to be safe this holiday weekend.
With boating season around the corner TWRA renews calls for safety on the water