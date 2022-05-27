Advertisement

VIDEO: Driver hits the gas instead of brake, smashes into salon, police say

Surveillance video from a salon in Arizona shows two people getting hit when a car crashes into the business.
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A driver in Arizona accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into a salon in Tempe Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captured the crash that ended up injuring a person inside the business, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police said the driver unintentionally left the car in drive, and when they got back into the vehicle, they hit the gas.

Arizona’s Family reports the video from inside the salon showed two people struck by the sedan when it came crashing through the glass.

Authorities said a person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, and the incident remains under investigation.

