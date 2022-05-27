Vol fans waiting out the rain in Hoover

HOOVER, AL. (WVLT) - Rain and more rain postponed several games in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee originally slated to play Wednesday, didn’t take the diamond until Thursday evening.

Patiently waiting out the delays, loyal Vol fans. Many of whom have been in Hoover since Tuesday. While the waiting game ensued dozens of those fans walked next door to the Finley Center for Fan Fest.

The City of Hoover Director of Event and Recreation, Erin Colbaugh says the fan fair is designed for times like this.

“We focus a lot on the band experiences let’s give us another opportunity RV park but a draw for families with small kids even big kids,” said Colbaugh. “I’ve seen the commissioner play Pac-Man over here before.”

Rain and more inclement weather continue to delay when Tennessee will take on Vanderbilt in the sec tournament. Erin Colbaugh with the city of Hoover said indoor facility is a great place to pass the time.

Colbaugh added, ”Like we’ve seen in the last day or so some rain delays this is a great opportunity come in and have some fun.”

Hudson Valentine, a lifelong Vol fan said, “This is one of my favorite trips. It’s a blast here. I’m having a lot of fun hanging out with my friends.”

”We’ve heard many times of like husbands or fathers that up him and let their families at home because it might be a guy’s type trip like, ‘Oh wow. We didn’t know you had at all this we’re gonna bring them back next year for sure,’” said Colbaugh.

Matt Hughes, a Tennessee Alum said he and his son are doing just that.

“I brought my son up here and this fan fair is great,” said Hughes. “We actually bumped into some of the Tennessee players and coaches at the hotel this morning. So anything we can do to try and kill some time and have some fun while we’re getting ready for the sec baseball tournament and and for the Vols to take home the trophy.”

In 2019 the tournaments saw its largest recorded fan attendance at just one shy of 163,000 guests. 35,000 of those fans made their way into the Finley center. And after of COVID restricted 2021 tournament the fans are excited to be back.

”Were able to open the gates and you know not have her as many restrictions to we had in the past I think everybody’s excited about that,” said Colbaugh. “As I mentioned the RV park as early as Friday last week. So, people are excited to be here excited to be in Hoover.”

Tennessee would officially take the field at 6:50ET against Vanderbilt. The Vols downed Vandy 10-1 in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

The Big Orange will face the winner of the UK versus LSU game.

