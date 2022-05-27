Advertisement

Vols rout Vandy in SEC Tourney opener

Top ranked Tennessee smacks 2-HR’s in 10-1 win over the Commodores
2022 SEC Baseball Tourney in Hoover, AL
2022 SEC Baseball Tourney in Hoover, AL(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Volunteers jumped on the Commodores early and often, scoring single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings sandwiched around a five-run third. So after the opening five innings, they were up 8-1.

Drew Gilbert opened the Tennessee scoring with an RBI double in the bottom of the first.

The five-run third included RBIs delivered by five different Vol players -- Jorel Ortega and Evan Russell on doubles, Gilbert and Christian Moore on singles, and Luc Lipcius on a sacrifice fly.

Trey Lipscomb added an RBI single for the Vols in the fourth, and Blake Burke blasted a solo home run in the fifth.

Vanderbilt scored its only run on a solo shot by Carter Young in the top of the fifth.

Tony Vitello’s dad was being interviewed while Courtland Lawson smacked his 11th HR of the season, a moon shot, and Tennessee 9th run of the game.

Five UT pitchers held Vandy to just five hits. Flamethrower Ben Joyce closed out the ninth, retiring Vanderbilt in order while eight of his 10 pitches were at least 100 miles per hour, topping out at 102 mph twice.

Tennessee is set to play the third game on Friday against the winner of Thursday night’s late game between LSU and Kentucky. The game will be televised on SEC Network, with a starting time yet to be determined.

