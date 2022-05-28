Area schools bring home the hardware on Day 4 of Spring Fling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Spring Fling coming to a close, several Knoxville area schools are making the most of their trip to central Tennessee.

Soccer

The Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders are Division 1 Single-A state champions. The Highlanders took on Madison Magnet in today’s championship game in Murfreesboro. It took penalty kicks to decide a winner in this matchup, and GP took the victory 3-2. Eli Colbert made the clutch game winning PK with keeper, Jeffri Valladares picking up the big time save to seal the deal for the Highlanders.

Thanks to @cwells52 for capturing some incredible photos of our team today. I’m so thankful our players have these to look back on! https://t.co/cxODhZ4B0f — GPHS Soccer (@GPHSSoccer) May 28, 2022

Unfortunately for the Bearden Bulldogs, their fight for the state title came up just short against Brentwood Academy. The Bulldogs were able to stave off a shutout by getting a goal in the closing minutes, but that would not be nearly enough as Brentwood Academy takes home the trophy by a score of 4-1.

Tennis

Three Knoxville area schools got the job done on the clay this weekend as well. Sophomore Riley Cassity of Farragut came back from 0-4 in the second set to win the Class 2A individual state title.

Knoxville Catholic’s Maeve Thornton picked up her second piece of hardware this weekend taking home the Division-II 2A individual championship, just two days after solidifying Knox Catholic’s team state title.

Another piece of hardware is heading home with Knoxville Catholic students. The Fighting Irish duo of Lillie Murphy and Eleni Liakonis picked up a doubles state title.

Christian Academy of Knoxville’s Ally Faulkner is bringing home the D-II, Single-A hardware by beating St. George’s Aleyla Wooten in straight sets, 2-0.

Softball

After not winning a state playoff game ever in their history, the Alcoa Tornadoes are playing for a state title. Sarah Fekete’s team goes 3-0 in the tournament after beating Forrest High School by a score of 10-6.

Alcoa is not the only softball team to go undefeated so far in the tournament as the Lady Admirals picked up their third win on the weekend. The Lady Admirals faced off against the Clarksville Wildcats, run ruling them 11-0 in five innings. Farragut will be playing for the Class-4A state title on Saturday.

Baseball

The Farragut Admirals baseball team beat Riverdale today 10-3 and will take on the Houston Mustangs for the 4A state title.

Speaking of the Mustangs, they knocked out Powell earlier in the day by a score of 4-3. With that loss Powel’s state tournament run came to an end.

The Pigeon Forge Tigers are still vying for a state title of their own. The Tigers topped White House Heritage, 13-4, to advance to the Class-2A title tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.

All of the stats and game times can be found at TSSAAsports.com/springfling. Fans can watch all of tomorrow’s championship games on the NFHS Network.

