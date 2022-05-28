‘Critical for future success’ | East TN Boys and Girls Club receives grant to support YouthForce Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley received a grant from the Truist Foundation that will fuel internship and training camp programs through the YouthForce Program.

“Funding from the Truist Foundation has been crucial in the continuation of paid internships and technical training camp experiences for participants from Knox and Blount counties”, according to Dr. Polly Johnson, Director of Education and Workforce Development Programs.

The grant was $20,900 and will support 20 internships and 20 technical training camp participants, according to BGCTNV Spokesperson Zane Hagy.

Technical training camps include nursing, welding, engineering, criminal justice, cosmetology, and culinary art camps throughout the summer.

“There’s no better way to prepare youth for successful careers than providing hands-on internships and training,” said Johnny Moore, Tennessee regional president for Truist, speaking on behalf of the Truist Foundation. “Our support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley’s YouthForce program will help youth develop skillsets and professional networks that are critical for future success, and is another way we fulfill Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

The goal of the BGCTNV is to provide every juvenile that works through their doors with the best opportunity to graduate from high school and help them plan their future as an adult.

The club offers more than 35 programs plus a safe environment for learning for members through summer and after-school programs.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is very grateful to the Truist Foundation for their support. This gift will help us prepare Club members with real-world skills that will better position them for success,” said Bart McFadden, President/CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

The organization announced they need 30 employees so hundreds of kids can attend their summer programs.

“We’ve got the physical capacity to serve them. We’ve got the budget to serve them. We don’t have the staff to serve them,” McFadden explained.

He told WVLT News staffing’s always been difficult since the majority of the organization’s positions are part-time roles, but the demand for staff reached an all-time high, considering it ‘crisis level.’

There are 500 kids on a waiting list at 21 facilities across Knox, Blount, Anderson, Loudon, and Claiborne counties.

