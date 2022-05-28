East Tennessee Summer Outlook: Heat and the tropics dominate again in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is it officially summer yet for you? Meteorological Summer starts June 1, and with the recent hot days already, we’re just getting started for the warmest months of the year.

It’s important to know what is “normal”. The average high quickly rises to mid 80s in June, and then upper 80s for July and August. Knoxville also averages 34 days a year that reach at least 90 degrees. The average rainfall is more of a dramatic change, with a couple less inches in August. This is when we typically have some issues with drought.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

SUMMER OUTLOOK 2022

For these next few months, it looks like no one in the country is spared from the heat. We’re all looking at overall above average temperatures.

The summer precipitation trend is right at average this year, with a drier swath across the Midwest to northwest U.S. Another active year in the tropics puts above average rainfall draped from coasts of the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic.

While the tropics peak in the fall, it does look like it will be another active Atlantic Hurricane Season. The last two years all 21 names on the list were use, and 2020 is when we set an all-time-record at 30 named storms in one season!

The National Hurricane Center is estimating we could use all the names yet again this year. With 14 to 21 named storms, and 6 to 10 to reach hurricane status. We could have 3 to 6 Major Hurricanes, which is a category 3 or greater.

So, this summer, keep up with the tropics if you’re going to the beach, and we’ll of course let you know if we could see rain from a system here at home. But, don’t underestimate that heat! Heat is still the number one weather-related killer in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.