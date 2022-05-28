Advertisement

Fashion show combines the beauty of fashion with the beauty of celebrating differences

The show is set to feature custom designs worn by custom made individuals involved in The Koinonia Foundation.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fashion designer is teaming with The Koinonia Foundation to hold a fashion show that’s combining the beauty of fashion with the beauty of celebrating people’s differences.

Custom Made is a fundraiser that hopes to honor Marcus Hall’s custom designs being modeled by custom-made models who are involved in The Koinonia Foundation.

“The inspiration for doing this event came from the first time I met Noah Douglas. His mother and I met through a mutual friend. She mentioned Noah had some difficulties fastening his pants and he wanted to have cool jeans like the other kids he went to school with. I realize in the business I am in that when you look good, you feel good, so I wanted to have and host an event where I could showcase these special kids and help raise money for The Koinonia Foundation to keep that special feeling going.”

Founder of Marc Nelson Denim, Marcus Hall

The Koinonia Foundation offers programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

They hold camping programs and community events year-round to better the lives and strengthen families touched by intellectual disabilities.

“The Koinonia Foundation’s mission is to serve individuals with disabilities with unique, needs-based programs that enrich their lives and provide the opportunity for lifelong learning,” Executive Director Jacqui Pearl said. “The Foundation’s programs include overnight recreational camp experiences, monthly events for adults with disabilities, and an in-school virtual learning program for special education classrooms.”

The event is on June 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Marc Nelson Denim, and will have hand-crafted cocktails, finger food, and an auction.

All proceeds will go towards people with disabilities in Knoxville and surrounding areas.

